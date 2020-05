HONOLULU (KHON2) — With state parks reopening, the state land office wants to remind you to keep your distance from marine wildlife.

The DLNR says that they’ve recently received multiple reports of off-leash dogs interacting with monk seals. They’re reminding owners to keep their dogs on a leash or face a $2,000 fine.

There are also fewer volunteers to put up barriers around monk seals when they’re resting on the beach, but you’re still required to keep your distance.