Reminder: July 9 is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — July 9 is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election.

If you haven’t registered yet, elections officials have made it easy for you.

You can do it online at the State Elections website, at the County Election Office, or through several drive-through registration events.

“They don’t need to get out of the car,” said Nedielyn Bueno of the State Office of Elections. “An election official will come to them, provide them with a form to complete and then it’s a simple process–couple minutes and then they’re off.”

The drive-through voter registration at Aloha Stadium continues Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This is the first year Hawaii will conduct elections entirely by mail.

