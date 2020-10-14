Reimbursable grants available for Oahu businesses, nonprofits in culture and arts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — O‘ahu businesses and nonprofits in culture and arts can now apply for reimbursable grants from the City and County of Honolulu’s $10 million Culture and Arts Relief and Recovery Fund, which is funded by with CARES Act money.

“These programs are truly going to make a difference in our culture and arts industry,” added Misty Kela‘i, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts. “It makes me so proud that we are able to tailor our funds to fit our culture and arts industry and that we will be able to support all of the businesses and organizations that make Oʻahu unique.”

There are two grant programs: Mālamalama and Hoʻōla. An organization can qualify for one program, not both.

Each grant is a one-time reimbursement for costs incurred from the implementation of safety precautions in response to COVID-19. Organizations cannot apply for costs already covered by another federally funded program such as the CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Plan, Economic Injury Disaster Loan, and others.

“These are the people and places that represent the soul of our island. It’s vital we remember to connect with each other in difficult times and we can do that through engaging with art and culture in all forms. This program was created with the input of artists and cultural practitioners, and those are the people we hope to help as much as possible,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

The City has a video tutorial about how to apply, including the documents needed. Applications are being accepted now.

