Registration open for virtual Great Aloha Run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Registration is now open for the 37th Annual Great Aloha Run (GAR). For the first time the race will be a virtual event.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Participants can run the 8.15-mile foot race at any location they chose, at any time. Virtual participants will have eight days to complete the race, between February 8-15, 2021.

“Despite these challenging times, the Great Aloha Run is committed to the health and well-being of the people of Hawaii and there’s no doubt that our Hawaii charities need our support now more than ever,” said Carole Kai Onouye, Great Aloha Run founder. “While the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to pivot and find a way to still have the race in 2021, our commitment to giving back to the community remains strong and is what drives us. Giving participants a week to finish the race is something we’ve never done before, but we are excited to make this change to offer an opportunity to the many racers who always look forward to this annual event in February.”

“As one of Hawai‘i’s largest health care providers committed to a healthier Hawai‘i, we are pleased to once again support the Great Aloha Run, this year in a virtual format,” according to Ray Vara, president and chief executive officer of Hawai‘i Pacific Health, the run’s title sponsor. “Encouraging people to exercise in a safe and responsible manner is the right thing to do at this time and we continue to support Carole and the fine work her Charity is doing for the benefit of the local community.”

Participants who register by December 31, 2020 are eligible to receive the early entry discounted rate. To register, visit www.greataloharun.com.

Latest Stories on KHON2