Registration open for Big Island seniors’ summer recreation classes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has opened registration for its summer classes for seniors.

Anyone 55 years and older may sign up for the classes by the Elderly Activities Division of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Some of the classes include sewing, ukulele, bonsai and ceramics.

Classes are from start the week of July 6, and classes end the week of September 7.

Classes are limited to one class per person and registration is on a first come, first served basis.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, class sizes are smaller, there are less classes and safety requirements.

For more information contact the Department of Parks and Recreation Elderly Activities Division at 961-8710.

Information on classes being offered this session may be found at Kamana Senior Center, Keaau Community Center, the Department of Parks and Recreation’s office at the West Hawaii Civic Center

Registration will be taken at the following locations only for the classes being held in the respective geographic areas:

Puna/Kau classes: Keaau Community Center at 16-186 Pili Mua Street Thursday, June 25 at 8 a.m to noon

Keaau Community Center at 16-186 Pili Mua Street Thursday, June 25 at 8 a.m to noon West Hawaii classes: West Hawaii Civic Center, Building B at 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy Thursday, June 25 @ 8 a.m to 12 p.m.

West Hawaii Civic Center, Building B at 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy Thursday, June 25 @ 8 a.m to 12 p.m. Hilo classes: Kamana Senior Center at 127 Kamana Street Friday, June 26 at 8 a.m. to noon

