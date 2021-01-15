Registration begins Tuesday for virtual park activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Online registration for online classes with the city Department of Parks and Recreation starts Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

Most of the classes will be done on Zoom. You will need a computer, tablet, or smartphone with internet access and a camera and speaker.Or activities are physically-distanced. Links will be provided the day before the first class.

Classes start the week of Feb. 1.

To register DPR website or visiting pros.hnl.info.

Classes include aerobic, arts and crafts, book clubs, cooking, dancing, joke and story telling, karaoke, lei making, music lessons, senior clubs, sports, trivia, yoga and others.

For more information about classes offered by particular park staff, please call the respective park district offices:

District 1 – Hawaii Kai to McCully (808) 768-8944

District 2 – Makiki to Aiea (808) 768-9292

District 3 – Pearlridge to Waiʻanae to Wahiawā (808) 768-6889

District 4 – Waialua to Waimānalo (808) 768-8980

District 5 – Central Oahu Regional Park (808) 677-8849

If you need accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please call DPR at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov

In the past, these classes were held in person, and registration was done online and walk-in.