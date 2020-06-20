Regal, Consolidated Theatres aim to reopen in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Movie theaters may have been given the green light to reopen, but it won’t be until July when doors reopen.

According to Consolidated Theatres, the company is still in the process of finalizing a date to reopen its locations.

“We are currently evaluating a July timeframe to align with the release of exciting new theatrical titles,” a representative of the company said in a statement. “We’ll also share film favorites in our opening lineup, and are creating a dynamic programming slate to welcome back movie fans.”

Consolidated initially closed its doors to the public back in May 17. There are nine locations in the state.

[RELATED: What to expect when theaters, museums and bowling alleys reopen next week]

As for Regal, locations will be reopened on Friday, July 10.

Expect new changes to come to the business.

Regal says that it will be providing a new contactless payment option and will sanitizing every auditorium and seat after each movie. Employees will be using electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment.

Here are some other changes that Regal will be implementing.

Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing.

A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available.

Self-service condiment stands will be closed.

Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.

Locations featuring diners, restaurants, and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended.

Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.

Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50%.

Our reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (1 seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie.

At theatres where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups.

Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate.

Regal has six locations in the state, which are on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

THE LATEST ON KHON2