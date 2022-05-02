HONOLULU (KHON2) — With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine and restrictions dropping across the globe, Airbnb is announcing a new change to its refund policy.

Effective May 31, the company is updating its Extenuating Circumstances policy to no longer cover coronavirus related circumstances as a reason for a refund for bookings made on or after this date.

According to Airbnb, that includes cases where a guest or host is sick with the virus — the host’s cancellation policy will apply as usual. The change to its policy comes two years after the pandemic was declared.

“Some in the travel industry stopped this type of policy months ago, while others didn’t provide one at all. After consultation with our medical advisors, as well as our community, we feel the time is now right to take the same step,” Airbnb said in its announcement.

While the change is coming for its Extenuating Circumstances policy, Airbnb said nearly two-thirds of its active listings offer a moderate or flexible cancellation policy, which includes allowing guests to cancel at least five days before check-in and still receive a refund.

To find the right cancellation policy for your stay, click here. You may also search for “Free Cancellation” via Airbnb to find these types of flexible listings.

Airbnb is set to launch its guest travel insurance product in the coming months. Until then, the company urges guests to purchase travel insurance outside of Airbnb.