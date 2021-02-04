Recovered coronavirus patients encouraged to donate plasma at Kona blood drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To stabilize the statewide blood supply, Blood Bank of Hawaii is returning to Kona to host a blood drive later this month.

Blood Bank of Hawaii will need to fill 120 appointments per day, and there are three ways to give: whole blood, plasma and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

Collections will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kona Hawaii Stake LDS Kona Stake Center, with hours of operation varying by day:

Feb. 23 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 24 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 – 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kona residents who recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate their plasma to help their fellow community members. It is imperative that Hawaii increases its local CCP inventory until a vaccine is widely distributed in order to prepare for a surge.

Blood Bank of Hawaii launched its “Fight COVID with COVID” campaign in an effort to increase CCP donations to treat hospitalized patients. Powerful antibodies in CCP can help very sick patients win their own fight, the news release said.

Blood donations are also needed — each donation can save up to three lives. As a reminder, an appointment is required for all donations. Call 808-848-4770 or click here to schedule one.