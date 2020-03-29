Recent crime include multiple reports of domestic violence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent crime reports from the Honolulu Police Department revealed multiple cases of domestic violence.

From March 12 to March 27, there were four reported domestic abuse cases on Oahu. These cases happened in Kapolei, Kalihi, Ewa Beach, and Waikiki.

Three of the cases ended in the arrest of the suspect, and one case in Ewa Beach led police to charge the suspect with murder and attempted murder.

On March 12, police say that a 25-year-old man punched a 24-year-old woman in the presence of a child under the age of 14 in Kapolei. The woman reported the incident to officers who were serving the suspect with a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO). He was arrested for felony abuse.

In Kalihi, a married couple was arguing over changing the baby’s diaper on March 20. HPD said that the husband then punched the woman in the arm. This reportedly happened in front of a child less than 14-years-old. He remains in police custody for family abuse.

In Waikiki, a 39-year-old woman reported to the police that she was being physically abused by her 31-year-old boyfriend. Police arrested him for abuse-strangulation on March 27.

In a fatal incident in the Ewa Beach area, a 21-year-old man was charged in connection to a double-homicide. HPD says that officers found a woman and her 6-month-old son dead with injuries that were supposedly from a stabbing. Kendall Ramsey was charged on March 27 with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted murder.

KHON previously reported that the stay-at-home order may put people in abusive relationships in even more danger.

The Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kreidman says that they were expecting to see a rise in cases of domestic violence, but didn’t think something as severe as the death of the woman and her baby would happen so soon.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence and needs help you can text 605-956-5680. For additional information about the Domestic Violence Action Center click here.