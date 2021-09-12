Rapid antigen, PCR COVID tests available for public at Blaisdell Arena

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More COVID tests will be available for the public at a drive-through testing site located at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

The City and County of Honolulu, as well as Nomi Health, announced the testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Two different tests will be offered at this location for people to choose from, officials said. The Binax Now rapid antigen test will have results ready within one hour, and the PCR nasal swab test will have results available in 24 to 48 hours.

Both tests meet the requirements for the Safe Access Oahu program, which also starts Monday.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, officials reported. Participants must register and book an appointment here.

According to officials, after registering participants will receive a QR code that they must bring to their appointment, along with a valid photo ID. People can also bring their insurance card, but it is not required.

Testing will be located at the Blaisdell Arena in the parking area, and there will be only one entrance located on Kapiolani Boulevard at the rear of the arena.

“We recognize testing is a key component for our community, and we are happy to be able to offer this new location for people,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We appreciate the help and support from Nomi Health to make this site happen, especially so quickly. We want people to be able to get a test if needed, but I strongly urge people to get vaccinated instead of continually opting to take a test just to go to work or patronize businesses.”

Officials reported people getting tested for the coronavirus will have to drive under a tent, provide their swab sample and exit through the Ward Avenue exit. Results will be texted to the cell phone number given at registration, and those who chose the rapid test may wait for their results.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

For more information, call (808) 207-5459.