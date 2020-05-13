Ramen facility employees test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several employees at a popular ramen production facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maruchan facility in Virginia confirmed seven of its workers tested positive and are now self-isolating at home.

A spokesperson for Maruchan says the facility has since undergone a deep cleaning, and the plant is back in business.

The company says it will work with health officials to ensure the health and safety of its employees and products.