Ramen facility employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several employees at a popular ramen production facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maruchan facility in Virginia confirmed seven of its workers tested positive and are now self-isolating at home.

A spokesperson for Maruchan says the facility has since undergone a deep cleaning, and the plant is back in business.

The company says it will work with health officials to ensure the health and safety of its employees and products.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Showers
Showers 70% 78° 65°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 80° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 67°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 67°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 67°

Monday

79° / 68°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 79° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
78°

78°

12 PM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

1 PM
Showers
60%
77°

76°

2 PM
Showers
70%
76°

76°

3 PM
Showers
70%
76°

75°

4 PM
Showers
70%
75°

74°

5 PM
Showers
60%
74°

74°

6 PM
Showers
50%
74°

73°

7 PM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

Trending Stories