HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens of people filled Honolulu Hale on Monday, Aug. 9 rallying for their rights to choose whether or not to get vaccinated for COVID.

They eventually made their way down to the State Capitol.

“I’m here to say that people have the right to govern what goes into their body,” said Gary Cordery of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.

Hundreds also gathered in front of state and county office buildings in Wailuku, Maui for a similar rally.