Raising Cane’s opens fourth location at Ala Moana Center food court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raising Cane’s opened its fourth location on Oahu on Nov. 23 at the Ala Moana Center food court.
The restaurant chain’s chicken fingers, Texas toast and secret sauce are now available to locals and visitors alike.
It also provides jobs to 50 new employees.
To ensure safety, there will be plexi-glass separating workers and customers, employees will be wearing PPE, and ongoing sanitation measures are in place.
Raising Cane’s Ala Moana will be open every day from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
