Rainbow Warriors have Sept. 12 football game against Fordham canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Hawaii football team’s Sept. 12 football game with Fordham has been canceled, a school spokesperson confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello on Monday.

The change in schedule comes after COVID-19 guidelines on travel were announced by the Patriot League which Fordham is a member of. The cancellation is the first on the UH Football schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fordham spokesperson did say that the program is in talks with UH about possibly rescheduling the game in a future season. UH Athletics Director David Matlin has been searching for a possible replacement since Fordham’s cancellation appeared to be inevitable over the last week.

Ferd Lewis of the Star Advertiser was first to report Fordham’s cancellation.

‘I’ve got a positive attitude, I’m looking forward to the season’ – @HawaiiFootball’s @RealCoachGraham remains optimistic as the team opened mandatory strength & conditioning workouts on Monday #HawaiiFB #GoBows • More tonight on @KHONnews // https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZsmDbRpo8u — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 6, 2020

The Rainbow Warriors opened team strength and conditioning workouts on campus on Monday and if federal, state, and county guidelines permit, the team will open training camp on July 31 with their scheduled season opener at Arizona set for Aug. 29. As it stands, UH will host UCLA in the 2020 home opener on Sept. 5.