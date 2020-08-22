Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu to close for a week after 2 employees test COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two employees at Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company on Aug. 21.

Rainbow Drive-In reported that both employees are from the same household. The two were exposed at home when a separate member of their household, who is not a restaurant employee, tested COVID-positive.

When the employees found out about their possible exposure, company officials say that they left the restaurant to get tested and began to isolate at home.

That same day, the restaurant conducted deep cleaning and sensitization.

Rainbow Drive-In will voluntarily close for a week in order to test all employees and to complete multiple rounds of deep cleaning at the restaurant.

All employees will be paid during this closure.

