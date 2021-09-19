Rainbow Drive-In donates to local schools in honor of restaurant’s 60th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainbow Drive-In celebrates its 60th anniversary the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

Each of the five restaurants in Kapahulu, Kalihi, Pearlridge, Ewa Beach and Waipahu will donate $1 from every plate lunch to a local public school in that neighborhood.

“The community supported us during the whole pandemic and supported us for the past 60 years,” said Chris Iwamura, third generation Rainbow Drive-In owner. “So it is something that means a lot to us. We are just grateful to make it year by year at this point. Especially with the scares of last year and this year. We are just so grateful to be thriving right now.”

Rainbow Drive-In will also host social media contests and giveaways during that time.

There will be an anniversary tshirt and other items at their Rainbow Tiki shop in Kapahulu, and online at rainbowtiki.com.