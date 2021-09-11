Rainbow Drive-In celebrates 60th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainbow Drive-In celebrates its 60th anniversary on Oct. 2.

For the week of the anniversary, Rainbow Drive-In donates $1 from every plate lunch sold to local schools from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. The donations will go toward school supplies and educational materials.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Rainbow Drive-In started in 1961. Known for its plate lunches, it has five locations in Kapahulu, Kalihi, Ewa Beach, Pearlridge, and in Waipahu.

Words cannot express how grateful and appreciative we are of everyone’s continued support of our small business, especially throughout the pandemic, and we hope to be here for many years to come. Chris Iwamura

Owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In

The eatery has been featured on The Food Network’s Diners, Drive Ins and Dives, CBS’ Hawaii 5-0, Magnum PI, and Netflix’s Terrace House,

The celebration includes social media contests and giveaways, t-shirts and other anniversary products that will be sold at Rainbow Tiki in Kapahulu and online at rainbowtiki.com.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

For more information, visit www.rainbowdrivein.com