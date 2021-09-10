Queen’s West provides update on capacity, acute care module as COVID surge continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s West will be providing an update on capacity and acute care module that has been set up in the parking lot of the emergency department.

KHON2 will be livestreaming the event at 12 p.m. Friday.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Last month, Queen’s declared a state of emergency at the Ewa Beach site, with too many COVID patients overwhelming the hospital at once, on top of many waiting for beds at the emergency room.

Jason Chang, Queen’s Health Systems COO, called it a “crisis” situation, with concerns regarding the amount of patients that needed emergency care. With the limited capacity, he advised those with mild illnesses to get their treatment at an Urgent Care instead.

Hospitals across the islands have already set up tents, which are called acute care modules, just in case they run out of bed space. However, intensive care patients need special equipment that can’t be used in these tents. Bed space, in general, is a growing concern.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 747 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths on Friday, Sept. 10. The state stands at 64.9% of vaccinated residents.

Click here for in-depth breakdown of the number of cases by county.