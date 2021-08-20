Queen’s West Oahu declared a ‘disaster’ with influx of COVID patients, health officials say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s Health Systems is having a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Punchbowl to discuss “the disaster area” that was just announced by the City of what’s happening at Queen’s West.

At Queen’s West, too many COVID patients overwhelmed the hospital at once, on top of many waiting for beds at the emergency room. The City set up a disaster area and tents. A mobile command unit/instant command unit is also being set up.

Hospitalizations have increased 600% since July 1, when there were just 40 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

“We have seen people in their 20s and 30s die of COVID, which is unbelievable,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green told KHON2 last week.

It is common for hospital emergency rooms to be on rolling divert, which means hospital emergency rooms are reaching capacity at different times of the day, but Green said that has a huge impact on when neighbor islands beds could be available for non-COVID-19 patients.

One hospital on the Big Island reported having zero ICU beds open for new patients as of Monday. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients at Hilo Medical Center is also on the rise — another surge of patients could push the hospital to the limit.

“We didn’t have the influx of patients that we’re having now,” Kona Community Hospital Marketing and Strategic Planning Director Judy Donovan said. “It’s almost as though we spent the last year and a half practicing for what we’re experiencing right now.”

More than 500 healthcare workers will by arriving in Hawaii in the coming weeks to accommodate the increased need at 19 hospitals statewide as COVID cases continue to surge.

All of the out-of-state healthcare staff are required to be either fully vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19. They are expected to work in Hawaii for eight weeks each.