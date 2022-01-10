Queen’s West declares ‘internal state of emergency’ with 112% inpatient occupancy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems on Monday declared a state of emergency for its West Oahu location, reporting 112% inpatient occupancy.

The rate of hospital admissions is outpacing the number of available beds. There are 104 beds with 58 patients currently in the emergency department and 16 inpatients holding.

Queen’s also reports there are currently 96 providers out due to COVID-19 exposure.

“It’s important to note that QMC-West is not shut down,” said Jason Chang, Queen’s Health Systems COO. “Area residents should still go to the West O‘ahu hospital if they have an emergency.”

Queen’s West declared a state of emergency back in August with too many COVID patients overwhelming the hospital at once, on top of many waiting for beds in the emergency room.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,875 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Jan. 10, with 278 currently hospitalized.