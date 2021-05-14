Queen’s to host family coronavirus vaccination event at McKinley High School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s Health Systems will be hosting a family-fun COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 15, at McKinley High School.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Queen’s Health is asking everyone to encourage their friends and family to get vaccinated at the McKinley clinic.

Individuals who are 12 years and older are welcome, no insurance card or appointment needed. Those under 18 years old will need to complete a Queen’s Consent Form.

Individuals can pre-register by clicking the link here. Pre-registration is highly recommended, according to Queen’s Health, and will minimize the wait time at the clinic.

Anyone with questions can contact Kristen Ono at mhscovid@mckinleyhs.k12.hi.us or (808)-594-0936.

There will be live music and prize giveaways at the McKinley clinic. A follow-up clinic will be held on Saturday, June 5, to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.