Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital restricts visitor access to limit risk of COVID exposure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital has reinstated its no-visitor policy in order to limit the risk of possible COVID-19 exposure to patients and staff.

The policy went into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The hospital says limited exceptions may be made for situations involving pediatric or maternity patients, as well as for end-of-life care. Visitors must be fully vaccinated, and additional screening will be required.

In the meantime, family members and friends are asked to use technology to stay connected with their loved ones remotely. All patients have free Wi-Fi in their rooms, and phones are also available. To connect to a patient’s room, call the hospital operator at 808-885-4444.

The hospital will reevaluate the visitor restriction daily and will remove them when conditions allow for it.