Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital offering walk-in coronavirus vaccinations on Wednesdays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) announced it will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are 16 and older with no appointment necessary every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

The walk-in vaccinations will take place at the COVID vaccination clinic on the south side of the QNHCH campus.

Those who are under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them to be vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at QNHCH.

Anyone who attends the walk-in clinic is asked to bring a photo ID and an insurance card if possible. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and are advised to avoid wearing long-sleeved clothing.

Those who would like to make an appointment on another day are asked to email QNHCHvaccine@queens.org. They will need to include their name, date of birth and phone number, or can call (808)-881-4668 for appointments that are available Monday through Friday.

Second doses will be scheduled approximately three weeks after patients receive their first dose.