Queens Medical Center receives first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Monday morning.

The vaccine arrived to the hospital just before 8 a.m. Queens says the medical center’s pharmacy team verified and inspected the contents of the thermo-insulated container, which contained dry ice and 975 doses of the vaccine.





Courtesy: The Queen’s Health Systems

After the inspection, the vaccine was transferred into one of two ultra-cold freezers located within the facility.

Queens says priority for the vaccine will be given to those with direct patient care of COVID-19 patients as well as those caring for at-risk populations. Vaccinations are expected to begin Tuesday with additional shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine scheduled to arrive in the next few weeks.

“This is indeed a momentous day. We have been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Queen’s Health Systems. “This vaccine will give us another layer of protection against this devastating disease. It is important for all of us to remember that as vaccinations get underway, we still need to be vigilant about wearing our masks, practicing physical distancing, and washing our hands.