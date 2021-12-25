Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl, West Oahu implements No Visitor Policy as COVID cases rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Saturday, Dec. 25, The Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl and West Oahu will be implementing its No Visitor Policy again out of an abundance of caution due to the increase of the omicron variant in Hawaii.

“As the rate of infection rises locally and nationally, we need to make sure that we do not lose

sight of the safety protocols we currently have in place,” said Jason Chang, Chief Operating

Officer of The Queen’s Health Systems and President of The Queen’s Medical Center.

The Punchbowl location began the No Visitor Policy at 2 p.m. and the West Oahu closed to visitors at the end of the day on Christmas. However, the Molokai General Hospital and Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital will continue to allow one visitor per patient.

"We understand that the holiday season is here, but the well-being of our caregivers and patients must remain our primary concern."

Officer of The Queen’s Health Systems and President of The Queen’s Medical Center

To prevent in-person contact, officials said those who wish to visit a patient can consider other options like calling or video chatting.

According to Queen’s officials, exceptions to the No Visitor Policy can be made for the following:

Obstetrics and Pediatrics,

End of life care,

Patients with appointments in one of their clinics that can be accompanied by one caregiver,

At the emergency department, one visitor will be allowed to “assist in the early care of the emergency patient.” The visitor will have to wait outside when that early period ends.

Officials reported no exceptions to the No Visitor Policy will be made for patients who are COVID positive or are under investigation for possibly being COVID positive.

“The safety of our patients and caregivers remains our highest priority,” added Chang. “We

continue to proactively follow federal and state guidelines to implement precautions to ensure

we are a safe place to deliver and receive high-quality, compassionate health care to all of the

people of Hawaii.”

In order to prevent more coronavirus infections, officials ask the public to avoid large crowds, wear a mask and be careful at holiday parties.