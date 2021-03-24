Queen’s Medical Center opens second mass vaccination site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems has opened their second mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to help increase access to those living in the west and central areas of Oahu.

The clinic opened on Wednesday, Mar. 24, at The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu in the Clinical Service Center (CSC) Building, Suite 150.

It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Mondays.

The clinic will be open to people 65 and older, those with high risk medical conditions and select groups of essential workers.

There are no appointments available this week or next week after 2,300 appointments have already been booked.

Click here or call 808-691-2222 for more information.