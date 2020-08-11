Queen’s Medical Center implements no visitor policy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Centers at Punchbowl and West Oahu will implement a no visitor policy starting Tuesday, Aug. 11 due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Exceptions will be made for obstetrics and pedicatrics and end of life care but do not apply to COVID-19 positive or PUI (persons under investigation) patients.

Outpatient clinics will remain open for patients accompanied by up to one (1) caregiver.

Molokai General Hospital and Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital will continue with a one (1) visitor per patient policy.

