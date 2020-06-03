Live Now
Queen’s Medical Center eases visitor restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting June 3, patients at the Queen’s Medical Center facilities can start having visitors.

Queen’s will begin easing restrictions at its four hospitals allowing one visitor per patient per day.

Visitors must undergo a temperature check and health screening first, wear a mask, and follow social distancing requirements.

Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients who are under investigation for COVID-19 will not be allowed any visitors.

