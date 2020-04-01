Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

Queen’s Medical Center confirms an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center confirms one of its workers has tested positive for COVID-19.

We’re trying to find out more information including whether this person had any direct contact with patients who were known to have the virus and those who were not infected.

Queens is one of the hospitals that has been treating positive patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story