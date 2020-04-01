Queen’s Medical Center confirms an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center confirms one of its workers has tested positive for COVID-19.
We’re trying to find out more information including whether this person had any direct contact with patients who were known to have the virus and those who were not infected.
Queens is one of the hospitals that has been treating positive patients.
