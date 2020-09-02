Queens launches COVID-19 infection study using hospital staff volunteers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems (QHS) has launched an 18-month study in an effort to better understand the rate of COVID-19 infection among its employees.

All participants will complete a six-month, 12-month, and 18-month survey which will gather demographic and health status information. In addition this, a six-month and 12-month antibody blood test will be conducted. Individual test results will be shared with participants.

According to QHS, participation in the Queen’s Antibody to SARS-CoV-2 (QUASAR) study is voluntary and is being offered to all staff.

Queens says the data from the QUASAR study will give insight into the rate of exposure among employees compared to the rest of the community.

Our overriding concern will always be the health and well-being of our caregivers and patients. We are making every effort to keep them safe. The data from this study will help us better understand the health status of our workforce so we can take appropriate action to address any safety and staffing needs. We want the measures we take to be backed by the latest scientific research. Jill Hoggard Green, QHS President and Chief Executive Officer.

QHS says they anticipate roughly 3,000 to 5,000 employees will voluntarily take part in the study.

Diagnostic Laboratory Services will be conducting the antibody tests.

