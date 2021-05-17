Queen’s, Kaiser host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a successful turnout this weekend at McKinley High School, The Queen’s Health Systems is continuing its mobile vaccination clinic this week.

They were at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa on May 17.

They’ll be at Waialua High and Intermediate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. The second shot will be on June 8.

Everyone 12 years and older is welcome.

No appointment and no insurance are needed.

But you’re recommended to pre-register online to avoid long wait times.

Kaiser Permanente is also continuing to work with the Department of Education to bring its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to schools.

Kaiser Permanente was at Kaiser High School in East Oahu vaccinating everyone 12 years and older.

“So this wider community now have a chance to get vaccinated,” said Kaiser High School principal Justin Mew. “We can come back to school in the fall and say ‘Hey we have folks who are vaccinated.” So when we open up we hope that a combination of all factors we can have education once again.”

Kaiser’s next vaccination clinic will be May 26 at Anuenue School in Kaimuki from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.