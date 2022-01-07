Queen’s Island Urgent Care’s Kakaako location becomes COVID testing-only site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Island Urgent Care’s (QIUC) Kakaako location has become a dedicated COVID testing site due to the recent surge in cases and the need for more testing in the community.

According to officials, those who are symptomatic will be able to walk in and get tested. Participants should bring an ID and insurance card. The minimum age for testing at this Kakaako location is 6-years-old.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For a fee, COVID-19 testing at this location can also be done for people returning to work, school, as well as those who will be traveling.

The Queen’s Island Urgent Care’s Kakaako location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, people can call (808) 735-0007 or visit the website.

“We are always looking for more ways to ensure our community has access to the health care services they need especially during this surge of the pandemic. We are also continuing to ask everyone to get vaccinated and get a booster shot if they are eligible. We know that is one of the most important ways to protect us from getting infected with the virus.” Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Queen’s Health Systems

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Officials added that the Kakaako location will operate as a testing-only site. People who need to see a medical provider should go to the closest emergency department. They can also visit other QIUC locations: Ewa-Kapolei, Kahala, Kapahulu, Hawaii Kai and Pearl Kai.