Queen’s holds soft launch of Blaisdell COVID-19 vaccine clinic

File – Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic sign outside of the soft launch at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. (The Queen’s Health Systems)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems hosted a soft launch on Saturday, Jan. 23, of its COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will officially launch on Monday, Jan. 25, at the Blaisdell Concert Hall for seniors 75 years old and older.

Approximately 500 individuals with appointments received their vaccinations during the soft launch while over 80 people helped to staff the clinic. Patients were administered the Moderna vaccine and are scheduled to return in four weeks to receive their second dose.

The clinic’s official launch starts at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, and over 12,000 people have already made an appointment. The clinic will be in operation every day except Tuesdays by appointment only.

Visit http:/covid.queens.org/vaccination to make an appointment or call (808)-691-2222.