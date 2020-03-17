Queen’s Health Systems update visitor restrictions and testing sites amid COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Queen’s Health Systems is announcing several updates to the operations of its four hospitals and other facilities around the state effective Monday.
VISITOR POLICY:
The Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl:
- 2 visitors per patient are welcome
- Visiting hours are daily from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Children under 12 years old are not allowed unless receiving care as a patient
The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu:
- 2 visitors per patient are welcome
- Children under 12 years old are not allowed unless receiving care as a patient
- Access Points: Main lobby, Emergency Department visitor entrance
Molokai General Hospital:
- 2 visitors per patient are welcome
- Children under 12 years old are not allowed unless receiving care as a patient
Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital:
- 1 visitor per patient allowed in the hospital
- Access Points: Front lobby 5:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Emergency Department (after hours)
Visitors who exhibit flu-like symptoms will not be allowed on inpatient areas.
TESTING LOCATIONS:
*The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl
*The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu
*Molokai General Hospital
*Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital – Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
*Queen’s Island Urgent Care • Kakaako • Kapahulu • Pearl Kai • Hawaii Kai
***QIUC is not accepting any WALK IN COVID-19 testing at any Queen’s Island Urgent Care locations. COVID-19 testing at all Queen’s Island Urgent Care clinics will only be scheduled through The Queen’s Health Systems Infoline at 691-2619.
**Only people with flu-like symptoms should visit these locations. Those who are healthy and not feeling ill should not come to these facilities for COVID-19 testing. A physician’s order is also needed to get tested.
TRIAGE TENTS (PUNCHBOWL & WEST OAHU):
Hours of operation for the triage tents at both our Punchbowl and West Oahu facilities are 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
*Hours are subject to change
