Queen’s Health Systems to offer COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 on Oahu, Big Island, Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keiki between the ages of five and 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine at several Queen’s Health Systems locations beginning Friday, Nov. 5.

Appointments can be made here or by calling (808) 691-2222.

Here is a list of locations keiki aged five to 11 on Oahu can receive their vaccine:

The Molokai General Hospital will also be offering vaccines to this age group starting Friday.

On the Big Island, the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) will begin to administer vaccines for kids aged five to 11 on Monday, Nov. 8. At QNHCH, vaccinations for this age group will only be administered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to officials, no proof of age will be required and there is no weight minimum for kids aged five to 11 in order to receive the coronavirus vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present with the child throughout the entire vaccination and observation process.