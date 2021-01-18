Queen’s Health Systems offers vaccines for seniors 75 and older Monday, Jan. 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems has vaccines for seniors 75 years old and over starting on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at the Neil Blaisdell Concert Hall by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, you can call or go online.

If you want to call, the number is 808-691-2222 Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

If you want to register online, visit http:/covid.queens.org/vaccination



LOCATION: Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall

DAYS: Starting Monday, Jan. 25 Sundays-Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays, Closed on Tuesdays

TIMES: 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

PARKING: Neal Blaisdell Center parking structure (enter from King Street). Free

parking compliments of Elite parking.

When you go to your appointment:

Please bring a government-issued ID and your insurance card

Avoid wearing long-sleeved clothing

All patients will be expected to return 28 days later for a second dose

In addition to receiving the vaccination, the process will entail a 15-30 minute observation period to ensure there are no severe adverse reactions

Please arrive no earlier than one hour before your appointment time. The Queen’s Health Systems recommends arriving no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your vaccination appointment

Everyone entering the vaccination clinic must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements

If you are not feeling well, please stay home

The safety of our caregivers and our patients is our highest priority. We will be

following all safety protocols.

For more information, visit http://covid.queens.org/vaccination or call the Queen’s

COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 808-691-2222 Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.