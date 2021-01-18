Queen’s Health Systems offers vaccines for seniors 75 and older Monday, Jan. 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems has vaccines for seniors 75 years old and over starting on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at the Neil Blaisdell Concert Hall by appointment.
To schedule an appointment, you can call or go online.
If you want to call, the number is 808-691-2222 Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
If you want to register online, visit http:/covid.queens.org/vaccination
LOCATION: Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall
DAYS: Starting Monday, Jan. 25 Sundays-Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays, Closed on Tuesdays
TIMES: 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PARKING: Neal Blaisdell Center parking structure (enter from King Street). Free
parking compliments of Elite parking.
When you go to your appointment:
- Please bring a government-issued ID and your insurance card
- Avoid wearing long-sleeved clothing
- All patients will be expected to return 28 days later for a second dose
- In addition to receiving the vaccination, the process will entail a 15-30 minute observation period to ensure there are no severe adverse reactions
- Please arrive no earlier than one hour before your appointment time. The Queen’s Health Systems recommends arriving no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your vaccination appointment
- Everyone entering the vaccination clinic must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements
- If you are not feeling well, please stay home
The safety of our caregivers and our patients is our highest priority. We will be
following all safety protocols.
For more information, visit http://covid.queens.org/vaccination or call the Queen’s
COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 808-691-2222 Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.