Queen’s Health offering coronavirus vaccination clinics on Oahu

File – Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic sign outside of the soft launch at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. (The Queen’s Health Systems photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s Health is offering several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Oahu starting on Friday, June 11, at International Market Place from noon to 5 p.m.

Health insurance is not required and participants also do not need to make an appointment.

There will also be a vaccination clinic at the Kapiolani Community College Farmers’ Market from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, another at Wet’N’Wild in Kapolei from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a third at Zippy’s Pearl City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Though appointments are not required, officials recommend pre-registering through one of the links below.

Queen’s Health will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older.

Those under 18 years old need to complete the registration and consent form and bring it to the clinic on their day of vaccination.