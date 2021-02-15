Queen’s administers over 53,000 vaccines to qualified individuals

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems has been administering COVID-19 vaccines at its two mass vaccination clinics since January of 2021. The nonprofit has administered a total of 53,589 vaccines as of Feb. 15.

QHS says vaccinations are currently being given at Blaisdell Concert Hall, Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl, as well as Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, Molokai General Hospital, and Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital for qualified individuals under Phase 1A and 1B.

Over 19,000 people are currently scheduled to receive their first dose.

