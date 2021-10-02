Queen’s: 92% of staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Health Systems confirms 92% of its staff is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

There are 7,700 Queen’s workers statewide that have been fully vaccinaed out of its 8,300 plus staffers.

Queen’s says 70 more employees got at least one dose of the COVID vaccine which brings the company’s vaccination total to 93%.

There are about 500 staffers that submitted an exemption request.

Those who are granted the exemption will need to get tested regularly. Queen’s will cover the cost of the testing for now, however that benefit could change.

Queen’s implemented a vaccine mandate that started Friday, Oct. 1.

Hawaii Pacific Health, Adventist Health Castle and Kaiser implemented vaccinate mandates for their employees.