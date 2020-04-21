Quarantine in Kahaluu: local band plays free concert for neighborhood

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Since Hawaii’s stay-at-home mandates were put in place, musicians Cheyenne Kaniho and Kaniala Leoiki of the Kahiau band have not been able to play gigs in weeks.

Itching to do what they love, the band performed a free concert for a neighborhood in Kahaluu, in Kaniho’s garage.

“I went around the neighborhood, warned everyone that we’re playing music. I said to pull up a chair, but keep your social distance. I was surprised! Almost all (of my neighbors) came out.”

Neighbors kept their distance to help flatten the curve, watching and listening as the Kahiau band shared aloha in a time when it’s sorely needed.

“Everybody is on edge. Figured it was a nice way to spread aloha in our neighborhood and share our gift. It’s not every day we can perform straight out of our garage,” said Kaniho.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories