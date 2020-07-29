Quarantine breakers detained, will complete quarantine in Iwilei facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two quarantine breakers were detained at McCully Shopping Center just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. A Honolulu police officer was on patrol near the shopping center when he saw a teenage male who was in violation of the COVID quarantine restriction. The young man’s father, also in violation of the quarantine, also showed up at the shopping center at which time both males were detained.

[LISTEN to KHON 2GO for the latest news updates every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

The father and son duo were taken to an Iwilei facility where they will be required to complete quarantine.

There have been several arrests of quarantine breakers in recent months, most recently a social media influencer. She was the 24th person on Oahu to be arrested by the Dept. of the Attorney General for violating the travel self-quarantine order.

Latest Stories on KHON2