Punchbowl quiet on Memorial Day due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Memorial Day was marked by a much quieter remembrance ceremonies.
Instead of the traditional playing of taps and rifle salute, there were whispered voices and the sounds of birds that filled the air at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
Due to CDC guidelines, public events like the mayor’s annual Memorial Day ceremony and the Boy Scouts placing of flags and lei at gravesites were not allowed this year.
However, families and friends were welcome to place their own flags and flowers.
