Punchbowl Memorial Day ceremony canceled due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 25, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has once again canceled the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Punchbowl staff will conduct a private wreath-laying ceremony instead.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The private ceremony will be recorded and posted on the Cemetery’s Facebook page on Monday, May 31.

The Cemetery is also anticipating a large number of visitors on Memorial Day weekend, so they will be turning away busses starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Visitors will be required to wear facemasks, maintain social distancing and limit their groups to ten people.

The Memorial Day holiday is on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories