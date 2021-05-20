Punchbowl Memorial Day ceremony canceled due to coronavirus

FILE – National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 25, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has once again canceled the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Punchbowl staff will conduct a private wreath-laying ceremony instead.

The private ceremony will be recorded and posted on the Cemetery’s Facebook page on Monday, May 31.

The Cemetery is also anticipating a large number of visitors on Memorial Day weekend, so they will be turning away busses starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Visitors will be required to wear facemasks, maintain social distancing and limit their groups to ten people.

The Memorial Day holiday is on Monday, May 31, 2021.