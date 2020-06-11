Punahou’s Kalae Harrison ready to continue family’s baseball tradition

Kalae Harrison and the Punahou baseball team had a very good chance of repeating as state champions, but the Coronavirus pandemic ended its chances two games into the season.

“We were really excited to try and two-peat. Almost our whole lineup was seniors. We had a strong group coming back, so we really thought we could do it again,” Harrison told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

Instead of dwelling on what was out of his own control, the talented middle infielder used the lost season as motivation to get better and connect with family.

“The family side of it all, my brother is home and our whole family is together. It’s been nice in that way, just fun family quality time. I guess that’s another way to look at it,” Harrison said.

The Harrisons all came together on Monday to celebration Kalae’s graduation. Family and friends drove by the family’s home in Kailua, honoring the 18-year-old’s accomplishment.

“Definitely not the whole ceremony, going to Les Murakami (Stadium), getting lei’d, but it’s the best you can do in our situation,” Harrison said, “I was happy. My grandparents were there. My family and friends were able to come. It was good in that way.”

The next step after high school is college for most student-athletes, but for select premier prep baseball players, the MLB Draft comes first. The 2020 draft is held this week. Instead of the traditional 40 rounds, this year’s draft is just five rounds. If this were a normal 40-round draft, there is little doubt Kalae would be the third Harrison to be drafted and second in three years. His older brother, former Punahou and Oregon State star KJ, was the 84th overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017. He is currently a part of Washington Nationals system after getting traded in 2018. Kalae and KJ’s father, Kenny, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1993.

“The best advice I’ve gotten from him is to do what I want to do, try not to take in too much from other people. It really comes down to what I want to do, my decisions and what is best for me,” Kalae explained. “It’s definitely nice to have him home to work out and everything, but I think my mentality is to do what I want to do and not follow others.”

Being the younger brother of an up-and-coming pro prospect can be intimidating, especially with the high expectations that come with it. But Kalae says KJ never put pressure on him to perform and wants to see him succeed.

“He’s always hyped me up. He thinks I can be better than him and all this,” Kalae Harrison says. “He’s always been there for me, so it’s never felt that way with him.”

Regardless of what happens in this year’s shortened draft, the Punahou product has a scholarship secured to play college baseball at Texas A&M, which is over 4,000 miles away from home.

Excited and humbled to announce that I have committed to play baseball at Texas A&M University! I would like to thank my coaches, friends and family who have helped me get to this point in my career!! #GoAggies #GigEm 👍 @AggieBaseball pic.twitter.com/D6G6JnsC46 — Kalae Harrison (@kalae_harrison) September 10, 2018

“Everything felt welcoming and it didn’t feel like it was way away from home,” Kalae Harrison said. “It didn’t feel different from my friends and family over here. I’m just mostly excited to go up, compete, play baseball and take on a new adventure in my life.”

Kalae’s new adventure is a smaller part of a much longer family baseball legacy that goes back several generations. He isn’t the last one either.

“Everything with my grandpa playing, my dad, KJ, and now all of us,” Kalae said. “We got another one coming up, Kaikea. He is going to be a junior at Punahou. It’s definitely been a huge part of our lives.”