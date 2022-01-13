Punahou School Carnival will be held in-person this year but not everyone is allowed to go

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The good news is the Punahou School Carnival returns in-person this year. Bad news: it will only be open to current students, faculty, staff and their families.
The one-day event is set for Friday, Feb. 4, with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. The changes were made in light of the recent rise in cases.
Punahou School President Mike Latham released this statement:
The school’s carnival is used to raise money to support students and families on financial aid. Last year, the carnival was held virtually for the first time since the annual tradition began in 1932.
Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page
This year, the theme is “Back in Time to ’99.” The school anticipates holding a special event solely for their Junior Class on Saturday, Feb. 5.