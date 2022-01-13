Punahou School Carnival will be held in-person this year but not everyone is allowed to go

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The good news is the Punahou School Carnival returns in-person this year. Bad news: it will only be open to current students, faculty, staff and their families.

The one-day event is set for Friday, Feb. 4, with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. The changes were made in light of the recent rise in cases.

Punahou School President Mike Latham released this statement:

“The Punahou Carnival is a time-honored tradition, led by our Junior Class in support of raising important financial aid funds for our families. This year’s Carnival will be open to only current Punahou students, faculty, staff and their families. We regret that we aren’t able to welcome the general community this year due to current pandemic conditions, but we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year. We are grateful for the community’s long standing support of this event.” Punahou School President Mike Latham

The school’s carnival is used to raise money to support students and families on financial aid. Last year, the carnival was held virtually for the first time since the annual tradition began in 1932.

This year, the theme is “Back in Time to ’99.” The school anticipates holding a special event solely for their Junior Class on Saturday, Feb. 5.