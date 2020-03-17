Punahou School announces extended spring break, distance learning amid COVID-19 outbeak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Punahou School announced Tuesday the following precautions and actions amid the Coronavirus outbreak:
- Extended Spring Break for students by two days, through Tuesday, March 31, to enable faculty to finish their preparations for distance learning
- Starting Wednesday, April 1, distance learning will start across the Junior School and the Academy. There will be no on-campus instruction or school activities
- Staff will continue to review and assess conditions during the month of April to determine if it is possible to resume on-campus instruction
- Given the serious nature of this situation, however, families should prepare for the possibility that we may continue distance learning through the end of the academic year on May 28
- The distance learning plan will be shared with families within the next few days
- At present, Punahou School is expected to continue with plans for the summer session