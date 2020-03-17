Punahou School announces extended spring break, distance learning amid COVID-19 outbeak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
punahou school entrance_121416

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Punahou School announced Tuesday the following precautions and actions amid the Coronavirus outbreak:

  • Extended Spring Break for students by two days, through Tuesday, March 31, to enable faculty to finish their preparations for distance learning
  • Starting Wednesday, April 1, distance learning will start across the Junior School and the Academy. There will be no on-campus instruction or school activities
  • Staff will continue to review and assess conditions during the month of April to determine if it is possible to resume on-campus instruction
  • Given the serious nature of this situation, however, families should prepare for the possibility that we may continue distance learning through the end of the academic year on May 28
  • The distance learning plan will be shared with families within the next few days
  • At present, Punahou School is expected to continue with plans for the summer session
Email sent to the Punahou community regarding plans for distance learning during the Coronavirus epidemic

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story