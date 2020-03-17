Punahou School announces extended spring break, distance learning amid COVID-19 outbeak

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii State Department of Education is seeking approval from the Board of Education (BOE) to modify high school graduation and commencement requirements under Board Policy 102-15 for the class of 2020.

The memo submitted by the Department seeks flexibility in awarding a diploma or certificate to graduating seniors, based on approval from individual school administrations. There are approximately 10,000 students who are eligible to earn diplomas in 2020.