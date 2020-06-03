Public Utilities Commission opens emergency investigative proceeding on Young Brothers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Public Utilities Commission is taking a closer look at Young Brothers finances.

This as the shipping company lobbies state lawmakers for a $25 million bail out.

The company is one of the main ways to get supplies to the neighbor islands.

It says the pandemic has decimated its business.

The PUC points out the company has been losing millions over just the last two years.

Now its opened an emergency investigative proceeding into the company’s financial condition.

The state consumer advocate says the investigation will help find a balance between the needs of the company and consumers.