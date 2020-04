HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many public high schools are finding ways to honor the class of 2020.

Since traditional commencement ceremonies will not happen this school year because of the pandemic, some public schools will fire up their stadium lights to honor graduating seniors.

Starting Friday night, the lights will turn on at 8:20 p.m., for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

This will happen every Friday night until the end of May.