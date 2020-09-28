Public safety dept. reports 10 more inmate infections at OCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported on Sept. 27 that 10 more inmates at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for the coronavirus.
Departments officials said that they are still mass testing all inmates at the facility to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Ninety-one inmate test results and 28 facility staff results came back on Sunday. Ten were positive and the remaining results were negative.
